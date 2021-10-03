Seventh heaven: Napoli beats Fiorentina 2-1 to stay perfect

AP National Sports

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Napoli has bounced back from its first loss of the season to maintain its perfect start to the Serie A campaign. Luciano Spalletti’s side fought back to win 2-1 at Fiorentina. Hirving Lozano and Amir Rrahmani scored after Lucas Martínez Quarta had given the home side the lead. Napoli has won its first seven league matches of the season and tops Serie A despite struggling in the Europa League. It is two points above AC Milan after the Rossoneri won 3-2 at nearby Atalanta. Lazio surprisingly lost 3-0 at struggling Bologna. Roma beat Empoli 2-0.