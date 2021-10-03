Saints disappointed after folding in ‘Domecoming’ defeat

AP National Sports

By GUERRY SMITH

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and safety Malcolm Jenkins say they’re disappointed with how their respective units finished the fourth quarter in their first game back in the Superdome since Hurricane Ida. The Saints squandered an 11-point lead in a 27-21 overtime defeat to the previously winless New York Giants. New Orleans’ offense had crossed midfield on seven straight series before quickly punting on its final two drives. The Saints also allowed Daniel Jones to pass for 203 of his career-high 402 yards after the third quarter. That stint included running back Saquon Barkley’s 54-yard touchdown catch.