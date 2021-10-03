Roberto, Gil replace injured players in Spain’s squad

AP National Sports

MADRID (AP) — Sergi Roberto and Bryan Gil have been added to Spain’s squad ahead of the Nations League semifinal match against Italy. Both were called up to replace players injured at the weekend. Roberto comes in for Brais Méndez, who got hurt in Celta Vigo’s 1-0 loss at Elche in the Spanish league. Gil replaces Marcos Llorente after he was injured late in Atlético Madrid’s 2-0 win over Barcelona. Spain and European champion Italy meet in Milan in the Nations League final four on Wednesday.