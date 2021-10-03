In Stefanski’s return, Browns defense dominates Vikings 14-7

AP National Sports

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Garrett and the Cleveland defense produced another dominant performance. This one gave coach Kevin Stefanski a victory over his old team. The Browns beat the Minnesota Vikings 14-7 to improve to 3-1 on the season. The Vikings fell to 1-3. Garrett was credited with one-half of Cleveland’s two sacks and four hits on Kirk Cousins. Greedy Williams became the first player this season to intercept Minnesota’s quarterback. The Browns again leaned on their two-pronged rushing attack with predictable success. Cousins hit Justin Jefferson for a touchdown on the opening drive. The Vikings failed to score on 11 more possessions.