Blue Jays rout Orioles but get no help, miss playoffs

AP National Sports

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. launched his 48th homer as the Toronto Blue Jays romped to a 12-4 blowout of the Baltimore Orioles that wasn’t enough to avoid playoff elimination. Toronto needed to win, and a loss by the Yankees or Red Sox on the final day of the regular season to force at least a tiebreaker game Monday for an AL wild-card spot. But the Blue Jays’ hopes were dashed when Boston rallied from a four-run deficit to beat Washington 7-5, and New York edged Tampa Bay 1-0. Marcus Semien also homered for the Blue Jays.