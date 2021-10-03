AL batting champion Gurriel lifts Astros over A’s 7-6

AP National Sports

HOUSTON (AP) — AL batting champion Yuli Gurriel hit a winning RBI single in the ninth inning, and the AL West champion Houston Astros headed to the postseason with a 7-6 win over the Oakland Athletics. urriel hit .319 and became Houston’s second player to win a batting title after Jose Altuve in 2014, ’16 and ’17. Gurriel became the second Cuban-born big league batting champion after Tony Oliva. Houston finished 95-96 and opens the Division Series at home Thursday against the Central champion Chicago White Sox. Oakland was 86-76, finishing nine games back of the Astros in third place.