Warren helps No. 19 Oklahoma St. beat No. 21 Baylor 24-14

AP National Sports

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jaylen Warren rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns to help No. 19 Oklahoma State beat No. 21 Baylor 24-14 in a matchup of Big 12 teams that entered the night unbeaten. Spencer Sanders passed for 182 yards and ran for 76. He helped Baylor stay in the game by throwing three interceptions. Tay Martin caught seven passes for 108 yards for the Cowboys. Abram Smith rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown for Baylor.