San Diego rallies to beat St. Thomas 27-24

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kama Kamaka’s 38-yard return of a fumble and Brandon Eickert’s second field goal with four minutes remaining capped a run of 13 straight points to give San Diego a 27-24 victory over St. Thomas. Trailing 24-14 late in the third quarter, Eickert booted a 37-yard field goal and less than two minutes later Kamaka ripped away the ball from running back Tom Loeffler and scored. Judd Erickson threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns for the Toreros but also threw two interceptions returned for scores by Joe Hird and Jonathan Bunce.