Perry throws for 329 yards, 3 TDs; FAU rolls past FIU 58-21

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — N’Kosi Perry passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns and Florida Atlantic rolled up 704 yards total offense in a 58-21 victory over Florida International in a Conference USA opener. Perry completed 18 of 21 passes without an interception, compiling a passer rating of 264.5. Johnny Ford had 102 yards on 16 carries and FAU finished with 296 yards on the ground. Je’Quan Burton caught seven passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. Eleven players caught passes for the Owls. FIU’s Max Bortenschlager completed 12 of 27 passes for 263 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

