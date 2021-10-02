LeMahieu has sports hernia, will need offseason surgery

AP National Sports

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — DJ LeMahieu has a sports hernia that will require offseason surgery, but the New York Yankees’ leadoff hitter will attempt to play through the injury in October. The major league batting champion last year, LeMahieu was out of the starting lineup again for a critical game against Tampa Bay. A win would clinch a playoff spot for the Yankees, who held a one-game lead over Boston for the top AL wild card. LeMahieu exited Thursday night’s victory in Toronto, received a cortisone injection Friday and was unavailable in a 4-3 loss to the Rays. The team hopes he can play in the scheduled regular-season finale Sunday and potentially in the postseason.