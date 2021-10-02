Inbee Park, Jin Young Ko tied at the top in ShopRite LPGA

AP National Sports

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — The best two South Koreans in the world are set to battle it out at the ShopRite LPGA. Inbee Park birdied three of her last five holes for a 65. Jin Young Ko had five birdies over six holes earlier Saturday on the Bay Course at Seaview. She also shot 65. They were tied at 131 and were two shots clear of Patty Tavatanakit. Ko and Park also are among the best putters in women’s golf. Tavatanakit won the first major of the year at the ANA Inspiration. She figures she needs another low round to have a chance.