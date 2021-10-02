Hwang’s double helps Wolves to 2-1 win over Newcastle in EPL

AP National Sports

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Hwang Hee-chan’s two goals earned Wolverhampton a 2-1 victory over winless Newcastle in the Premier League to pile the pressure on manager Steve Bruce. The South Korea forward scored in the 20th and 58th minutes for Wolves’ first home goals in the Premier League this season. Jeff Hendrick’s 41st-minute equalizer briefly threatened to upset the hosts’ momentum but they have now won three of their last four league games to ignite their season. It was not a classic performance but it was good enough to beat Newcastle, which slipped to next-to-last place.