Hairston TD off interception helps E. Kentucky top Tarleton

AP National Sports

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Eli Hairston returned an interception 39 yards for a touchdown late in the game and Eastern Kentucky stymied Tarleton 20-3. The Colonels had been nursing a 13-3 lead until the Pick-6 iced the win. Tarleton’s Steven Duncan had ducked away from a blitzing Ubong Udom coming off the edge, but his sidearm pass to the right flat was picked off by Hairston, who ran untouched to the end zone. Duncan completed 12 of 26 passes for 129 yards and threw two interceptions for the Texans.