Fogleman smashes his way to first career NASCAR victory

AP National Sports

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Tate Fogleman smashed his way to his first career NASCAR national victory with an overtime win in the Truck Series race Talladega Superspeedway. It was the opening race of a critical NASCAR playoff tripleheader. Fogleman spun John Hunter Nemechek from the lead headed to the finish line on the second lap of a two-lap overtime shootout for his first victory in 46 career Truck Series starts. His Chevrolet wrecked its way across the finish line and Fogleman was required to visit the care center for a mandatory check instead of the victory lane. It was just his second career top-10.