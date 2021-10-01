Teen midfielder Busio scores late equalizer for Venezia

AP National Sports

CAGLIARI, Sardinia (AP) — Teenage midfielder Gianluca Busio has scored a late equalizer to earn promoted Venezia a 1-1 draw at Cagliari in Serie A. Busio saw his shot from the center of the area deflected in by defender Martin Caceres two minutes into stoppage time. The 19-year-old Busio was born to an Italian father and American mother in North Carolina. He joined Venezia in August from Sporting Kansas City in a deal that could reportedly be worth $10 million if bonuses are met. Keita Baldé put Cagliari in front with a header early on. Venezia moved one spot above the drop zone while winless Cagliari remained one spot above last-place Salernitana.