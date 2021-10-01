Lynn, Abreu lift White Sox over Tigers for 5th straight win

AP National Sports

By CASEY DROTTAR

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Lance Lynn pitched one-run ball over five innings, José Abreu homered and drove in four runs, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 8-1 for their fifth straight win. Tim Anderson added four hits for the AL Central champions as they prepare for next week’s AL Division Series against the Houston Astros. Chicago entered the day trailing the Astros by two games in the race for home-field advantage. Lynn earned his first win since July 25, giving up four hits and one walk while striking out four. The White Sox right-hander had lost three of his previous four starts.