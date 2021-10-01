Lamar Jackson back at practice for Ravens

AP National Sports

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was back at practice after missing the previous two days with a back issue. Jackson was listed as a full participant in Friday’s practice by the Ravens, and he’s questionable for Sunday’s game at Denver. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday he didn’t think the injury was serious. Baltimore ruled out tackle Ronnie Stanley and defensive end Derek Wolfe for the game against the Broncos with injuries.