Cologne beats Fürth 3-1, continues strong Bundesliga start

AP National Sports

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Cologne’s strong start to the Bundesliga under new coach Steffen Baumgart has continued with a 3-1 come-from-behind win over promoted Greuther Fürth. Skhiri Ellyes scored two to decide the game and give Cologne its third win of the season. It also stretches its unbeaten run to five games. Some 40,000 fans were allowed at Cologne’s Müngersdorfer Stadium under new relaxed coronavirus restrictions. They sang loudly and passionately before, during and after the game. Cologne climbed to sixth ahead of the rest of the seventh round. Fürth will remain last with just one point from its opening seven games.