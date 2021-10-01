Bills rule out Poyer, Feliciano for game against Texans

AP National Sports

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills will be without safety Jordan Poyer and left guard Jon Feliciano for their game against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Poyer is sidelined by a left ankle injury, and Feliciano is out due to a concussion. Jaquan Johnson or rookie Damar Hamlin could step in at safety, while Ike Boettger is among the possibilities for Feliciano’s spot. Buffalo’s secondary also could be without nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, who is listed as questionable due to a groin injury.