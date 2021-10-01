Skip to Content
Analysis: Kicking Kraze or Field Goal Frenzy, the foot wins

By BARRY WILNER
AP Pro Football Writer

Call it the Kicking Kraze or the Field Goal Frenzy. Whatever you prefer, the foot is definitely a major part of pro football through three weeks. Most notably, from long range. Through those three weeks, there were 36 attempts at 50-yard or longer field goals, the most in a season over the last dozen years. And 23 have gone through, though Justin Tucker’s NFL-record 66-yarder to lift Baltimore past Detroit last Sunday needed a friendly bounce off the crossbar. It’s now the spotlight kick at least until someone else nails a longer one.

