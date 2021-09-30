Stefanski reunion highlights visit by Browns to face Vikings

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski takes the Browns to Minnesota, where he was an assistant for 14 years. He was offensive coordinator for the Vikings in 2019. The Browns are 2-1. They set a team record with 47 total yards allowed in a 26-6 win last week over the Bears. Myles Garrett had 4 1/2 sacks in the game. He’ll be lined up across Vikings left tackle Rashod Hill. The Vikings are 1-2. They beat the Seahawks 30-17 last week. Kirk Cousins has thrown 200 straight passes without an interception. That’s one short of his team record set in 2019.