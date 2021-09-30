Ravens can tie record with 43rd straight 100-yard rush game

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens have a chance to tie an NFL record with their 43rd consecutive game of at least 100 yards rushing when they visit the unbeaten Denver Broncos on Sunday. Pittsburgh set that mark from 1974-77. The Broncos will have to contain elusive quarterback Lamar Jackson to keep the Ravens’ ground game in check. They do have the credentials to get it done. The Broncos are second in the league against the rush and third in the NFL against the pass. They’re also the league’s stingiest defense in terms of scoring. They’ve allowed just 26 points so far.