Bieber 3 solid innings, Indians avoid 3-game sweep by Royals

AP National Sports

By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched three effective innings, Bradley Zimmer drove in three runs and the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 6-1 to avoid a three-game sweep. Royals star Salvador Perez, who left Wednesday’s game after spraining his right ankle, started and hit a double. He leads the majors with 48 home runs and 121 RBIs. Bieber allowed one run on four hits, with one strikeout. The reigning AL Cy Young Award made his second start since returning from a three-month stay on the injured list.