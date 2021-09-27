White Sox hold off Tigers with 8-7 win after benches clear

AP National Sports

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Eloy Jiménez hit a two-run home run, Yasmani Grandal homered to spark a six-run fourth inning and the AL Central champion Chicago White Sox held off the Detroit Tigers in a testy 8-7 win. The benches cleared after Chicago first baseman Jose Abreu and Detroit shortstop Niko Goodrum exchanged words when Abreu was tagged out attempting to steal second base in the ninth. Abreu had been hit by a pitch from Alex Lange one inning after the Tigers’ Isaac Paredes was hit by a pitch. There were no ejections. The loss was the 81st for Detroit, assuring that it will not have a winning record for a fifth consecutive season.