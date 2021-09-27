STAT WATCH: Air Force TD was longest run by a QB since 2003

AP National Sports

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

Air Force’s Haaziq Daniels didn’t just break the longest run of the weekend when he went 94 yards for a touchdown against Florida Atlantic. It was the longest by a Football Bowl Subdivision quarterback in 18 years. Daniels’ big run was the second of his two touchdowns in a 31-7 win, and the longest in program history. Army quarterback Christian Anderson had the best rushing performance with 236 yards on just 15 carries against Miami (Ohio). Sincere McCormick’s 42 carries for UTSA against Memphis were the most in five years by a player not in a triple-option offense.