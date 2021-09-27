Sophie Goldschmidt taking over as US Ski & Snowboard CEO

AP National Sports

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — U.S. Ski & Snowboard has appointed Sophie Goldschmidt as president and CEO. She replaces Tiger Shaw. Goldschmidt was most recently CEO of the World Surf League and has held executive positions at the NBA, WTA, PGA European Tour, Rugby Football Union and Adidas. Shaw is stepping down after eight years in the job and will join the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Foundation Board as a trustee, working on athlete fundraising. The Beijing Winter Olympics are in February.