Report: Ex-Florida coach Newbauer abused players, assistants

AP National Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — According to several former players and some of their parents, ex-Florida women’s basketball coach Cam Newbauer verbally abused players, assistants and staff members. They say he created a toxic environment that athletic department officials failed to fix for years. The Alligator, a student-run paper that’s not affiliated with the university, spoke to dozens of people before detailing the alleged abuse Monday. Newbauer “resigned” in mid-July for “personal reasons.” It was a stunning move that came six weeks after he signed a three-year contract extension. His departure came two days after leading scorer Lavender Briggs threatened to transfer.