Rashford targets return for United after international break

AP National Sports

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford is targeting a return to the Manchester United team following the upcoming international break. His last competitive game was the European Championship final in mid-July when he missed a penalty for England in a shootout loss to Italy at Wembley Stadium. Rashford has been in recovery from a shoulder operation. Rashford says “I see the doctor on Friday for a consultation. All being well, I will get the green light to join in with contact training again.” He has been training since August but it hasn’t been full contact.