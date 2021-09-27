Lowry begins anew in Miami, ready for 1st practice with Heat

AP National Sports

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Lowry posed for pictures. He chatted up some new teammates for the first time. And he struggled a bit trying to remember the names of various people he was meeting, a task that proved challenging since most were wearing masks. The first day at his new job wasn’t easy. The second day, that’ll be more to his liking. Lowry went through media day in Miami for the first time Monday, the gamut of interviews and photos that serves as the precursor to training camp. The actual playing of basketball with the Heat starts with the first practice on Tuesday.