LEADING OFF: Cleveland plays final home game as Indians

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Cleveland will play its final home game as the Indians, the team’s nickname since 1915. The club will be called the Cleveland Guardians next season. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti doesn’t have a date when the Indians signage outside and inside the ballpark will be removed. Cleveland hosts Kansas City in a Monday afternoon makeup of a rainout last week. The team will spend the rest of the final week on the road.