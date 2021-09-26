Carlson’s field goal gives Raiders 31-28 OT win over Miami

AP National Sports

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Reigning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Daniel Carlson’s 22-yard field goal as time expired in overtime lifted the Las Vegas Raiders to a 31-28 victory over the Miami Dolphins. It marked the second time in the Raiders’ first three games — both at home — they overcame a two-touchdown deficit to win in overtime. They also did it against Baltimore in Week 1. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr found Bryan Edwards for 34 yards before Peyton Barber put together runs of 27 and 8 yards to put Las Vegas on the Dolphins 11-yard line. That eventually set up the winning score.