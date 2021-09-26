A’s edge AL West-leading Astros again on walk-off hit in 9th

AP National Sports

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mark Canha hit an RBI single with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Oakland Athletics again beat Houston with their final swing, edging the AL West-leading Astros 4-3. The A’s swept the three-game series to move up in the playoff chase. They began the day four games behind AL wild card co-leaders Boston and New York by four games, with Toronto and Seattle also in the mix. Alex Bregman homered for the Astros, whose magic number to clinch the division stayed at 2.