Allen honors OC Daboll in Bills’ 43-21 rout of Washington

AP National Sports

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen quieted his early season critics and own self-doubts by throwing four touchdown passes and scoring another rushing in the Buffalo Bills’ 43-21 rout of the Washington Football Team. The outing was also a tribute to offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who was dealing with the death of his grandmother this week. Allen finished 32 of 43 for 358 yards against Washington and also surpassed the 100-touchdown plateau in his 47th start. If Washington coach Ron Rivera referred to the game against Buffalo as a measuring stick, Washington is well behind the chains in dropping to 1-2. Taylor Heinicke struggled in his first career road start by going 14 of 24 for 212 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.