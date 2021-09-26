Adola wins Berlin Marathon in 2:05:45, Bekele finishes third

AP National Sports

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Guye Adola of Ethiopia has won the Berlin Marathon. Compatriot Kenenisa Bekele’s attempt to break the world record was undone by warm weather and a blistering start to the race. Adola was runner up to Eliud Kipchoge in Berlin in 2017 and he went one better by winning in 2 hours, 5 minutes and 45 seconds. Late challenger Bethwel Yegon of Kenya was second in 2:06:14 and Bekele finished third in 2:06:47. Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia won the women’s race in 2:20:09 on her debut.