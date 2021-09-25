Smith, Princeton defense handcuff Stetson in another shutout

AP National Sports

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Cole Smith threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two scores and Princeton decimated Stetson 63-0. The Tigers have outscored the opposition 95-0 to start the season. The last time the Tigers didn’t allow a point in two straight games was in 1965 beating Colgate, 27-0 and Penn, 51-0. The 63-point effort is Princeton’s highest scoring point total since a 65-22 win at Brown on Oct. 19, 2019. The Hatters hadn’t been shutout since Sept. 13, 2014 when Mercer beat them 49-0.