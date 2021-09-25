Newgarden wins Long Beach pole in tight IndyCar title race

AP National Sports

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The IndyCar championship race tightened ahead of the Grand Prix of Long Beach after a messy qualifying session put Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward in the middle of the pack. Josef Newgarden is a distant third in the standings but still mathematically eligible to win the title. He seized the opportunity and won the pole for Sunday’s season-ending race. Palou has a 35-point lead over O’Ward in the standings and needs only an 11th-place finish to make him the first Spaniard to win an IndyCar title. O’Ward will start eighth and Palou 10th.