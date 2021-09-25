Last-placed Alavés stuns Atlético 1-0 in Spanish league

AP National Sports

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Last-placed Alavés has stunned defending champion Atlético Madrid with a 1-0 win in the Spanish league. Victor Laguardia scored with a header off a corner four minutes into the match to give Alavés its first points of the season and prevent Atlético from regaining the league lead. Atlético stayed two points behind Real Madrid which plays Villarreal later Saturday. Atlético had been unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions this season. Valencia rallied late with a man down to draw 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao and halt a two-game losing streak.