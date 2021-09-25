Demons end 57-year Australian rules football title drought

AP National Sports

PERTH, Australia (AP) — The Melbourne Demons have kicked 12 straight goals in the third and fourth quarters to beat the Western Bulldogs by 74 points and end a 57-year title drought in Australian rules football. The Demons beat the Bulldogs 21.14 (140) to 10.6 (66) in the Australian Football League championship match played in front of 61,118 spectators at a sold-out stadium in Perth, Western Australia. The championship match was moved to Perth due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne, the traditional home of the grand final. Last year’s grand final was also moved — to Brisbane — when the pandemic also forced lockdowns in Victoria state.