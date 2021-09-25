Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:55 PM

Buffalo shut out in 2nd half, still beats Old Dominion 35-34

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Tim Terry recovered a fumble and returned the ball 67 yards into the end zone to cap a 28-point second quarter, Old Dominion missed a late PAT, and Buffalo beat the Monarchs 35-34. D.J. Mack Jr. threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to to Zack Kuntz with 19 seconds left, but Nick Rice missed a game-tying PAT for Old Dominion (1-3). The Monarchs scored four touchdowns and shut out Buffalo (2-2) in the second half. Kyle Vantrease completed 16 of 25 passes for 186 yards for the Bulls. Quain Williams made eight catches for 129 yards. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content