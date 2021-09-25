BC beats Mizzou 41-34 in OT on Flowers catch, Sebastian INT

AP National Sports

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Denis Grosel hit Zay Flowers from 10 yards out in overtime to give Boston College a 41-34 victory over Missouri. Brandon Sebastian’s interception sealed the win. Boston College recovered after blowing two fourth-quarter leads. BC fans stormed the field to celebrate the win in the first-ever meeting between the two schools. It’s the Eagles’ first 4-0 start since Matt Ryan led them to eight straight victories to start the 2007 season. Missouri’s Harrison Mevis barely cleared the crossbar with a 56-yard field goal as time expired to send the game into overtime.