Ravens put 4 defensive players on COVID-19 list

AP National Sports

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have put linebackers Jaylon Ferguson and Justin Houston and defensive linemen Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Ravens play at Detroit on Sunday. Baltimore also ruled out tackle Ronnie Stanley, who missed last weekend’s win over Kansas City, with an ankle injury. Defensive end Derek Wolfe, who has dealt with back and hip problems, will not play either. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was back to full participation in practice after missing Thursday because of an illness.