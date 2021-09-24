Packers OL Jenkins doubtful for Sunday’s game with 49ers

AP National Sports

By BILL HUBER

Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins is doubtful for Sunday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. Jenkins injured an ankle during Monday night’s victory over Detroit. Jenkins played every snap in that game but hasn’t practiced this week. He was a Pro Bowl left guard last season but has shifted to left tackle this year to fill in for injured 2020 All-Pro David Bakhtiari.