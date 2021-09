AP National Sports

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — A decidedly unscientific poll of 20 journalists at this week’s Ryder Cup — 10 from each side of the Atlantic Ocean — agree with the betting public that the U.S. team will wrest back the gold trophy at Whistling Straits. But the margin — 11-9 in favor of the Americans — is considerably closer than the slightly better-than-2-to-1 pre-tournament odds.