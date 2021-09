AP National Sports

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kept Aaron Donald off the stat sheet last season. No tackles. No sacks. No hits, hurries or passes defended for the first time in the defensive tackle’s decorated career. But it came at a price, as Donald’s presence and performance created opportunities elsewhere in the Los Angeles Rams’ 27-24 win.