No. 9 Clemson visits NC State in ACC divisional matchup

By The Associated Press

Ninth-ranked Clemson visits North Carolina State on Saturday in a key divisional matchup in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tigers are struggling offensively entering their trip to Raleigh. Clemson has managed 17 points in two games against power-conference opponents this year. That includes just a field goal against No. 2 Georgia in its season opener. N.C. State’s defense will face its first true test since losing all-ACC linebacker Payton Wilson after a Week 2 loss at Mississippi State. The Tigers have won 15 of 16 in the series. The Wolfpack’s last win in the series came in 2011.

