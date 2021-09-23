No. 7 Texas A&M seeks 10th win in row over No. 16 Arkansas

AP National Sports

Seventh-ranked Texas A&M is going for its 10th win in a row over rival No. 16 Arkansas. The Aggies have won the last nine games in the series since joining the Razorbacks in the Southeastern Conference in 2012. Both teams go into Saturday’s game at the home stadium of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys with 3-0 records. Texas A&M overall has an 11-game winning streak dating back to last season. It is the longest for the Aggies since 12 in a row in 1992. Arkansas hasn’t started 4-0 since 2003.