No. 5 Hawkeyes play Colorado St seeking 10th consecutive win

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Fifth-ranked Iowa goes for its 10th straight win since last season when Colorado State visits Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. They’ll also be trying for their second 4-0 start in three years. Iowa’s biggest defensive challenge will be controlling tight end Trey McBride. The NFL first-round draft prospect already has 30 catches and is averaging better than 100 yards through three games. Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell is having a breakout season. He had a career-high 11 tackles against Kent State last week and he leads the team with 25 stops. This will be the first meeting between the teams.