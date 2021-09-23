NHL training camps open with several big-name stars missing

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Some of the NHL’s stars are not on the ice for the start of training camps. Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, Buffalo’s Jack Eichel, Washington’s Nicklas Backstrom, Philadelphia’s Kevin Hayes and Montreal’s Carey Price are injured. Toronto’s Auston Matthews and Detroit’s Dylan Larkin are limited and working their way back. Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson and Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk remain unsigned. San Jose’s Evander Kane is staying away as the league investigates abuse allegations. The regular season is still more than two weeks away.