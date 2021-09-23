Matt Ryan says he loves Atlanta, not worried about future

AP National Sports

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

Matt Ryan has watched Joe Montana, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady switch teams, so he knows there’s a possibility he won’t finish his career with the Atlanta Falcons. Save that speculation for talk shows and columns. Ryan is too focused on this season and too smart to say otherwise. Ryan says he loves Atlanta and he’s not worried about the future. The Falcons are 0-2 under new coach Arthur Smith. They’ll visit the 0-2 New York Giants on Sunday looking to turn things around. Ryan is confident he can get it done.