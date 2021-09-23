Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni already developing a strong bond

AP National Sports

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

Jalen Hurts helped Nick Sirianni win his NFL coaching debut and watched his new coach show up to practice later in the week wearing a T-shirt with his face on it. The Philadelphia Eagles’ coach-QB bond is already strong. Hurts says Sirianni is a “big-time players’ coach” and he wants to see him “do great things.” The second-year pro followed up an impressive performance in a 32-6 win at Atlanta in Week 1 with a lackluster effort in a 17-11 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. But Hurts has no turnovers in two games and he leads the team with 144 yards rushing.